Letter: Help neighbors keep access to mental health care

When my father ran for Congress in Upstate South Carolina (back in 2008), one of his positions was that “health care is a human right.” That was back when we talked about access and affordability to quality health care. That was 17 years ago, and yet the conversation continues.

This time, however, the conversation has expanded and now highlights the need for access to quality mental health care — something our region desperately needs. This time it is me holding the position that “mental health care is a human right,” and while I am not running for political office, I do engage deeply in my community and want the best for my fellow Western North Carolinians.

One of the ways to ensure access to quality mental health care is to ensure access to programs like Medicaid, which currently covers 26% of individuals of all ages in WNC (in some counties such as Graham and Swain, this number is well over 40%). Medicaid is a lifeline to those with significant mental health challenges — supporting more than 30% of this population alone.

Additionally, it is not a partisan issue — people (78%) overwhelmingly agree that Medicaid saves lives by helping people access mental health care, and 85% support protecting federal Medicaid funding. Since the N.C. Medicaid expansion (which began in December 2023), an additional 650,000 of our neighbors have received access to care.

We need to protect mental health by protecting Medicaid. We need to ensure that all our neighbors have access to quality care. While people pride themselves on mountain resiliency, I am sure you could agree that we could all use a little extra support after Hurricane Helene and the current state of our country.

If you care about your mountain neighbors, please take a moment to reach out to your elected officials and ask them not to reduce Medicaid funding from the upcoming federal budget vote. Six hundred fifty thousand of our neighbors can’t afford to lose this vital access to care, this vital access to human rights.

Please also join us for the NAMIWalks event on Saturday, May 17, at 9 a.m., in downtown Asheville as we walk to protect mental health and protect Medicaid. For more information, visit [avl.mx/eru] .

— Robin Payne

Executive director

NAMI Western Carolina

Weaverville