Why I volunteer: Giving is greater than receiving

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ Spring Nonprofit Issue, we asked residents to send in accounts of their volunteer work with local nonprofits.

Sunshine Elim is a Hurricane Helene Helper for the United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County. Elim previously volunteered with the United Way as a Big Sister in 1991.

Xpress: What inspired you to become a volunteer with United Way, and what is your main responsibility?

Elim: I guess it goes back to my childhood since supporting others is a mainstay of my family. My main responsibility is being flexible and assisting in any way needed.

What has your time with the nonprofit revealed to you about our community?

How close we are.

What advice would you offer someone who is considering volunteering their time with the United Way or some other local nonprofit?

Get out there and just do it! You may learn that giving is greater than receiving.