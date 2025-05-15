County budget proposal calls for tax increase

The county budget proposed May 6 in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene did not please a lot of people.

Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder presented what she called the “break-even” fiscal year 2025-26 recommended budget — featuring a 3.26-cent tax rate increase — to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners following an hour of impassioned public commentary.

Pinder reiterated the enduring economic impacts of North Carolina’s worst natural disaster, pointing to Buncombe’s higher-than-state-average 5% unemployment rate as of March; $1.2 million in agricultural crop losses; and occupancy, sales and property tax shortfalls. According to Pinder’s budget in brief, the “budget is balanced and as responsible of a spending plan as can be provided given the financial uncertainties ahead.” It also stays out of the fund balance, which is right at its recommended amount.

The recommended $435 million general fund budget prioritizes maintaining operations, with no new positions and a property tax rate of 55.02 cents, a 6% increase of 3.26 cents above the current rate of 51.76 cents to generate $17.1 million in additional revenue. For residents with a home valued at $400,000, the increase would cost an additional $130.40 annually. The bulk of spending (28%, or $121.8 million) would be allocated toward education, followed by public safety (23%, $99.1 million) and human services (22%, $97.3 million).

Even with the tax rate increase, operating expenditures would be $5.4 million less than this year’s amended budget because of a drop in sales tax and other revenues.

The county manager’s proposed budget falls short of what both the Asheville City and Buncombe County school boards had hoped for when they presented their funding plans to commissioners. Together, the districts requested a $12.7 million increase over their current year’s budget in order to pay for rising costs outside their control and to maintain the same level of staffing and service. The county recommends spending at the same level as this year, forcing the districts to absorb those increased costs. Asheville County Schools also asked for a separate property tax increase of 1.32 cents per $100 assessed property value, which Pinder didn’t include.

In January, commissioners voted to claw back roughly $4.7 million from the school districts as part of across-the-board cuts to the county’s budget in response to Helene’s negative impact on revenues from the critical fall tourism season.

More than half of the 23 people who spoke to the board focused on public education funding. Speakers, including parents, teachers and a janitor, shared anxiety about how decreased spending could degrade cleanliness of classrooms and reduce access to crucial services for special education students.

Four students from Asheville High School spoke in favor of fully funding the district’s budget to avoid staffing cuts. Junior cellist Maya McDermott said learning the cello at her school “made me feel confident” and “inspired [me] to be the best person I can be, both in strings and out.” She expressed alarm that her favorite teacher, orchestra instructor Franklin Keel, could lose his job for her senior year: “All I’m hoping for is that we keep strings live in Asheville schools because it’s meaningful to me and so many others. I want it to impact many more people after I leave.”

Minutes later, Keel told commissioners that his position is one that would be impacted by the cuts. He told of his passion for “cultivat[ing] a love of music for the kids” and implored the board to provide additional funding to “protect and provide for those who cannot do so for themselves.”

Representatives from IC Imagine Public Charter School also expressed frustration over their school’s lack of a designated school resource officer, with hope that the board would find a way to bring an SRO to their campus despite the freeze on new positions.

Following public comment, Pinder said that while it might look as if the school districts are experiencing a funding decrease from the county, the ever-increasing needs at the state level are a large reason they are facing a shortfall. “I know we’ve had a lot of conversation tonight around the decrease in schools and not funding the schools. But also, as you look on the screen and look at the slide, we have grown that budget over time,” Pinder said. “We’re actually basically flat in this recommended budget.”

Board Chair Amanda Edwards closed the meeting with a reminder to her fellow commissioners that they “serve every single resident and serve the community” and to “not lose sight of our job as commissioners.”

A public hearing on the proposed budget is slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, before the board’s regular meeting. Commissioners are expected to vote on the final budget Tuesday, June 3.

This story was supported by the Fund for Investigative Reporting and Editing.