Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program starts 21st house

You may have encountered a wombat in various natural or artificial habitats. But have you ever seen a WomBAT?

Short for Women Build Advocacy Team, this group whips up support for the nonprofit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program, recruiting fellow volunteers and raising $55,000 to construct the annual Women Build House. It’s one of numerous local Habitat for Humanity efforts that help provide affordable homeownership and home repair programs to qualified low-income residents.

“ The mission of Women Build is for affiliates to recruit, educate and nurture women to build and get into construction, which is typically a pretty male-dominated industry,” says Maddy Alewine, communications specialist for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. “It’s to create a comfortable and welcoming space for women, but also people of all genders. You don’t just have to be a woman to build a Woman Build house. Everybody’s welcome.”

Though not exclusive to the Asheville Area Habitat affiliate, the program has proved especially popular on the local level, where it attracts some of the highest volunteer numbers for Habitat house builds each year. The first Women Build house was completed in 1994 and the second in 2007, after which it soon became an annual event. The program’s 21st house will get underway on Thursday, May 22, with a wall-raising event at Habitat’s Glenn Bridge neighborhood in Arden.

New skills

The program’s ethos resonated with Julie White when a co-worker invited her to help out on a build day in 2009. The Black Mountain resident says she “ knew nothing about construction at all” but took a risk and found a warm, encouraging environment.

“ Everyone is very supportive, and supervisors have always been great and welcoming and patient as they teach you things,” White says. “ You don’t have men telling you what to do. You have women supporting one another, so it’s a very nonthreatening way to get involved with building. And they’re really doing something that makes a difference in the community.”

In addition to becoming competent on a build site and comfortable using a wide variety of hand and power tools, White has become more handy around her own house. The skills gained with Women Build allow her to assist her husband with his string of home projects, and the landscaping experience she’s gained through the program have enhanced the couple’s property. But the perks don’t stop there.

“The people who volunteer are all wonderful folks, and I’ve become friends with a good number of them,” White says. “And the staff at Habitat is wonderful, and everybody’s very supportive and caring. It’s another circle of friends that has enriched my life.”

‘Another piece of the puzzle’

Over the past 16 years, White has become a core volunteer, dedicating at least one day per week to Habitat house construction. And she’s currently, in her words, “the head WomBAT” and ready to bring more women into the program.

Aiding that recruitment is the annual Rock the House fundraiser on Saturday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m., at The Mule at Devil’s Foot Beverage Co. The WomBATs hosted their first Rock the House fundraiser in 2017, and this year’s event includes live music, dancing and refreshments. Everyone is invited to the free event, and donations are encouraged.

“The goal of that specific fundraiser is to raise $10,000,” Alewine says. “The WomBATs will be there and probably Women Build homeowners who’ve bought their homes in past years. That community’s pretty strong, so it should be a fun time.”

Volunteers can sign up for shifts Tuesdays through Saturdays. Alewine notes that the initial months of construction will include floor and wall framing and wall building. Then subcontractors come in to handle plumbing, electricity and other important details, after which volunteers will be called upon for the home’s finishing touches.

According to Alewine, Habitat homes typically take six-eight months to complete. The Asheville Area affiliate usually finishes a new house every month or every other month, and the latest Women Build house is estimated to be completed in December. No signifiers are placed on the finished house to denote that it’s a Women Build project, and because of Fair Housing laws, female applicants aren’t prioritized for Women Build houses. But since the homeowners are required to perform 200 hours of “Sweat Equity,” many accrue hours by helping build their house alongside volunteers, forming strong bonds in the process.

This unique collaboration is one aspect that keeps White dedicated to Habitat’s mission, and she encourages all who are interested to sign up.

“ It’s kind of intimidating for women to come out and work on a build. This is a great way to do it because you’re working with a bunch of supportive women,” she says. “Right now, a lot of people are looking for ways to help our community, so this is just another piece of the puzzle.”

To learn more, visit avl.mx/do5.