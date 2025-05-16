Asheville Middle students create mural on Merrimon Avenue

Tami Helfrich, co-owner of YOLO Frozen Yogurt on Merrimon Avenue, says a lot of folks assume the shop’s name refers to the phrase “You only live once.” But the prefix actually stands for “Yogurt Local.”

In recent weeks, the shop has celebrated the completion of a new mural that honors both interpretations.

For over a month, a group of 15 Asheville Middle School students worked together to add splashes of color to one of the business’s previously blank exterior walls. The crew dreamed up the mural, which features a cow parachuting onto a local farm (a nod to the area’s locally sourced flavors). The painting also includes the phrase, “You only live once, so visit North Asheville and eat local.”

Like many small businesses, YOLO Frozen Yogurt is still recovering from Tropical Storm Helene’s impact on the local economy. Part of the healing, Helfrich says, goes beyond finance. The mural is a way to give back by being involved in something “bigger than yourself.”

The art project was led by Asheville City Schools Foundation’s (ACSF) In Real Life (IRL) after-school program, which partners with community leaders to bring hands-on projects to middle school students. The organization focuses on a number of areas, including science, technology, engineering mathematics, arts and wellness.

Jason Gilmore, an exceptional children’s teacher at Asheville Middle School and a longtime mural artist, led the YOLO project. He believes the program creates a nice balance for students. Unlike in the classroom, where lessons can be more rigid and results oriented, the art project opened the door to be more experimental.

“It doesn’t have to be perfect,” he says. “There’s no right or wrong when you’re expressing yourself.”

The first meeting occurred in February. The kids learned about the shop, where it got its name and where its yogurt is sourced, all while sampling Froyo and brainstorming ideas for their painting.

Now, months later, the students are seeing their ideas come to life.

The building’s previous exterior “was extremely boring before,” says Elan Gilmore, eighth grader at AMS. “So seeing the wall actually have color and seeing all these kids coming together to work on it altogether is pretty great.”

Sixth graders Charlotte Howell and Alice Lane were also big fans of getting to collaborate on ideas.

“I liked brainstorming what the mural was going to be of and then actually putting all the ideas together,” Howell says.

“I just liked painting it with a big group of people and sharing our ideas,” says Lane, who was particularly proud of the parachuting cow.

Helfrich says she loves thinking about the memories that the project has made.

“We have tons of kids that come in and say, ‘I’ve been coming in here since I was 12 years old, and I’m a college student now, so I just wanted to say hi.’ And I think that this will contribute to that, those memories, just for young kids driving by,” Helfrich says.