Local consultant discusses the role of creativity in business

Spoiler alert: Creativity is not magic.

Creativity is a skill that Amy Climer outlines in her book Deliberate Creative Teams: How to Lead for Innovative Results.

After all, we were all creative once. Remember what our imaginations could make of that shadow on our bedroom wall or the world we could build with a blanket, a table and a few pillows?

But that light, Climer writes, is often extinguished along the way by a not-so-great teacher, a parent’s impatience or the playground bully. Case in point: Kindergartners score the highest in building a structure with marshmallows and sticks; MBA graduates score the lowest, Climer points out in her book.

Climer, an innovation and team development consultant, walks readers through rekindling that power and using it to fuel innovation in the work world.

The most important ingredient for creativity, she says, is being deliberate about it. Follow an established process and foster fertile team environments. Look at your company’s team dynamics. Are they destructive, stagnant or sporadic? Or are they sustainable and scalable? Do team members feel safe to share ideas? Do they trust their colleagues? Are they bonded together for a common purpose, or do they bond over a shared disdain for the task/boss/company?

Climer, who earned a Ph.D. in leadership and change from Antioch University, tries to clear the way for productive teamwork to thrive and offers team exercises throughout the book.

Her clients have included the Mayo Clinic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Fox Sports and the University of Wisconsin. She and her wife, Julie Koenke, live in West Asheville.

Xpress spoke with Climer about her book and how the topic applies to Asheville, post-Helene.

Xpress: Who is your intended audience?

Climer: The book is written for leaders who want their teams to be more innovative but maybe they’re not quite sure where to start. A lot of teamwork happens in team meetings. And so what are those meetings like? It’s often left to the leader to design them and facilitate them. Creativity is a process. And if you want to be innovative, you follow this system. Ideally, everyone on the team understands the whole system and the whole process.

I also see that you teach canoeing at North Carolina Outward Bound School. What are the similarities between teaching canoeing and teaching leading innovation?

In both innovation and canoeing there are these techniques you can learn. You have tools, you have techniques, and there’s a process or a system that you can use — in the case of canoeing, to successfully get down a river or across a lake. Same thing with innovation. There are different ideation techniques and different tools. … [In both instances] there’s not a right or wrong answer. You could have five canoers who are very skilled all do it a little differently and that’s OK. That’s sort of the beauty of it; that there’s so many different ways to do the same thing. And I think that’s where canoeing and innovation overlap.

How well do you see Asheville as a city and as a community innovating after Helene?

I am seeing some really interesting ideas come up. I think what happens in situations like the hurricane is it’s all these little tiny things that come together. You know, all of these little projects that someone’s really interested in — this art project or someone’s really interested in this architecture and someone else is interested in policy, and it’s like, great, everyone go to your strengths, do your thing, and it’s all going to make us better. I feel like we live in a city that is very innovative and open, and I’m excited about what evolves as long as we can keep that open, which I think we can.

How does one sustain innovation and creativity?

There’s this assessment tool that I use called foresight, which measures our preferences in the creative process. Some of us love clarifying and asking a lot of questions; some of us love implementing and are like, “Why are we talking so much? Let’s get started.” You can imagine those two people would butt heads. But when everyone understands the system and each person’s personality, the result can be really amazing. I think it takes team members being a bit graceful with each other and showing patience and respect with each other. When team members can build the skills to do that, I think it’s just remarkable.

Is there anything else you want people to know about the book?

The big message in the book that I want people to know is that if they want to be creative, you have to work at it. I have this mantra that you have to be deliberate to be creative because it won’t happen by accident. You got to put in the work to do it. … Be intentional. … Give everybody a stack of Post-It notes, lay out the problem and tell everyone they have three minutes to come up with as many ideas as they can. And in three minutes, each person’s going to have at least three ideas, usually five. It just changes the dynamics. It changes the type of ideas you get. That’s what I mean by be deliberate. It’s just these small little changes you can make just skyrocket the innovation and the ideas that you have. You have to set aside time to address it. It can even be just a few minutes or an hour. You’ve got a massive problem and you can’t set aside an hour? Then I don’t really know what to do for you.