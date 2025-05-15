After 12 years, Asheville’s indie sports show signs off with a smile

In a city more known for its breweries and bluegrass than its box scores, a quirky radio show has spent the last 12 years carving out a welcoming space for sports lovers of all stripes.

Every Wednesday night, “Run That Back” airs live on Asheville FM, the nonprofit station that typically features eclectic music and community journalism. Hosted by Tom Chalmers and Scott Bunn, the show never engaged in the usual sports talk. There are no hot takes, no betting advice, no relentless speculation about the New York Jets’ second-string quarterback.

Instead, the broadcast brought together coaches, comedians, community leaders and fans to talk sports (and other things) with humanity and humor.

“We’ve always tried to be a show that belongs on Asheville FM,” explains Bunn, whose day job is development director for the National Farm to School Network.

As “Run That Back” nears its final broadcast on May 28, the hosts reflect on a decade-plus of offbeat sports talk, unexpected friendships and one angry former All-Star second baseman.

“Nonshouting sports radio” was how Chalmers and Bunn often described the show, which they launched in 2013 under the cheeky title “Steve Sax Syndrome” — a nod to the infamous 1980s-era case of the “yips” suffered by Sax, then with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That title went away in 2021.

“Steve Sax himself called us and asked us to change it,” Bunn recalls with a laugh. “He was very upset.”

Sports adjacent

Talking sports in a city that has no major professional teams or top college athletic programs may seem like a challenge, but Chalmers says that absence freed the hosts to focus on unconventional and community-rooted topics. “It turned out to be a good thing that we weren’t held to talking about, like, the Atlanta Braves all the time,” he says.

Instead the show featured “sports-adjacent but not sports-dependent” segments like a fantasy draft for a rare liquor collection and an art auction draft, says Chalmers, an Asheville theater veteran and member of the improv comedy troupe Reasonably Priced Babies.

“We have tried to focus on community issues when we could, like funding for [McCormick Field],” Chalmers says. “We have tried to highlight groups that are using sports to build community, like Girls on the Run and Blue Ridge Roller Derby. And we have talked a lot of football, basketball, soccer and more with many of our friends, famous or otherwise.”

One of those friends is Sarah Spooner, who had never heard the show when Bunn asked her to be a guest during its early days. The two were acquaintances through church, and one day she shared a humorous anecdote about inheriting a fantasy football team from an ex. “Somehow, I ended up better than all the guys in the league, including all my ex’s family members,” she recalls. “They were way too angry to have fun with it.”

Bunn knew the tale would be ideal fodder for “Steve Sax Syndrome.”

But Bunn and Chalmers quickly realized Spooner wasn’t just a guest with a funny story — she had a genuine passion for sports and had contributed to Sports Illustrated, covering the Washington NFL team now known as the Commanders. She became a frequent guest, talking all things Washington, D.C., sports and earning the title of “senior schadenfreude correspondent” for the glee she takes in other teams’ misfortunes.

“Sarah is the perfect example of someone we didn’t really know before doing the show,” Bunn says. “Now I count Sarah as one of my favorite people in Asheville, a great friend.”

The love of the game

Bunn and Chambers met more than 20 years ago and immediately bonded over a shared love of football while watching a New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game (Bunn is a Bills diehard). They became fast friends and even performed sketch comedy together. More than anything, though, they talked sports — a lot. They were the kind of guys you would see lingering by the door as guests filtered out of a dinner party, arguing about NBA star LeBron James and dissecting the Patriots’ defensive schemes.

“My wife, Jenny, said, ‘You talk about sports all the time. You’re funny. Why don’t you do it in front of microphones instead of at the door?'” Bunn recalls. Chalmers adds with a laugh: “It was almost out of annoyance.”

The two first considered doing a podcast. But Bunn, then working for food and farm organization Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Program (ASAP), had just finished a guest appearance on “The Asheville FM News Hour” in 2013 when he mentioned the podcast idea to Kim Roney, then station manager. Roney encouraged them to bring the idea to what was then an internet-only station. It became an FM broadcast station in 2015.

What made the show feel like a natural fit, Roney recalls, was its embrace of the station’s broader ethos, a mix of perspectives and programming. “They’re really exercising that free-form community radio format that makes it so special,” says Roney, who has served on Asheville City Council since 2020.

Bunn did some broadcasting as a student at Wake Forest University (and has a radio-friendly voice), but otherwise the hosts were radio novices when the show debuted. “To be honest, it took a lot of work on their end, a lot of training to get all the skills they needed to produce a talk program,” Roney says.

The work paid off, as “Run That Back” became one of the most listened-to shows on the station’s website, and the hosts began to realize people were actually listening.

“I’ve been recognized by my voice,” Bunn says. “People will ask, ‘Are you on the radio? Are you that sports guy?’ It’s weird, because I forget the microphones are there. We’re just having a fun conversation.”

Roney counts herself among the show’s fans and has been a guest several times, often discussing her beloved Baltimore Orioles. “They have a great banter with each other. And it’s never a dull moment between the two of them and whoever they’ve got on the air. And I’m just so excited that it’s been on for so long.”

But after more than 600 episodes, “Run That Back” is nearing its final chapter. Chalmers is planning to leave Asheville in search of a more affordable place to put down roots and wants to end the show on his own terms. Bunn briefly considered continuing solo, or with guest hosts. But in the end, the chemistry between them was the heart of the show.

“I can’t do this without Tom,” he says.

Roney was disappointed to hear the show is ending but acknowledged the reality of a volunteer-run station. “Everyone’s doing this work and not being compensated. They’re doing it literally for the love of the game.”

Saying goodbye

The AshevilleFM studio on Haywood Road in West Asheville doesn’t look like a place where sports talk happens. Shelves are stacked with LPs and CDs. Turntables sit near the broadcast console. There are no jerseys or bobbleheads — just the gear of a volunteer-run music and talk station.

After 12 years on the air, the hosts have a familiar routine each Wednesday. Bunn operates the board while Chalmers picks the music, often uncovering obscure songs or ones tied to the night’s guest or topic. He is especially proud of the time he found a track featuring NHL star Alex Ovechkin rapping in Russian.

Before the broadcast starts, and again during music breaks, the hosts talk through the upcoming segments, deciding when to bring a guest into the studio and how to pace the discussion.

A recent episode featured Bunn, Chalmers and Spooner tackling a variety of topics, including the recently concluded NFL draft. But, in a sure sign that “Run That Back” doesn’t follow the crowd, the three never brought up Shedeur Sanders, the University of Colorado quarterback whose unexpected slide to the fifth round dominated ESPN coverage and social media for days. It even elicited a response from President Donald Trump.

“We could talk about Shedeur Sanders or [UNC Chapel Hill football coach] Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, but it’s just icky,” Chalmers explains. “Unless we have something interesting or different to say, we mostly try to avoid that kind of stuff.”

The main guest that night was Charlie Flynn-McIver, artistic director and co-founder at N.C. Stage Company. Flynn-McIver was there to discuss a play he was directing, King James, a four-act story of friendship between two Cleveland sports fans told through the lens of LeBron James’ career. Before the segment, Bunn reminded the director not to mention the price of tickets to the play because of the station’s nonprofit status.

Bunn and Chalmers say King James was a perfect “Run That Back” topic: a play about sports produced by a community theater troupe. And Flynn-McIver, an avid fan of UNC Tar Heels men’s basketball, always makes a good guest, they add.

In another segment, the hosts asked Spooner to name some of her favorite moments from her appearances on the show. One story she highlighted didn’t take place on the air but at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville. Bunn, Chalmers, Spooner and other friends of the show were attending a Southern Conference basketball tournament game when all became distracted — some would say obsessed — by a female fan who was eating shrimp out of her purse.

As the three laughed about the memory, Bunn said: “I can’t believe we’re saying goodbye to this.”

He probably forgot the microphone was there.