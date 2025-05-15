A Year in Beer: Flights of fancy at Zebulon Artisan Ales

On Jan. 1, Christopher Arbor and his friends pledged to visit one Asheville brewery each week for all of 2025 in the order that they opened, then share the experience with Mountain Xpress readers. To read about their recent success at Sweeten Creek Brewing’s trivia night, visit avl.mx/ert.

In her song “Look Up,” Joy Oladokun sings, “Sometimes your life feels like a broken roller coaster/A thousand useless moving parts.” Four hundred years earlier, the Bard wrote that life often seems like a tale “told by an idiot, full of sound and fury. Signifying nothing.” Melancholy may be nothing new, but — my goodness — when it hits, it sure feels fresh, and that’s where my head and heart started on the first Saturday in May.

Not an uplifting start to an article about beer, I know. Don’t worry. I won’t leave you there.

Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace the wisdom: If you want to change how you’re feeling, change what you’re doing. So, I went to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail with the incomparable Wes Miller and outran my ghosts for a few hilly miles. Then I returned home and continued the endless work of removing storm debris from neighborhood woods. Sometimes the best way to clear your mind is to clear a trail.

Later, at Zebulon Artisan Ales, we encountered two more things that can really lift a mood: good beer and good dogs. When we walked into the Weaverville taproom, I noted that there were about as many canines as humans. And they (that is, all of the dogs and most of the people) were well-behaved.

Now, from my experience “artisan” is generally a meaningless marketing buzzword. It seems as if someone is always trying to sell me some “gourmet soda,” “house-made popcorn,” or “handcrafted salt.” But at Zebulon, they mean it. Husband-and-wife co-owners Mike Karnowski and Gabe Pickard really put the craft in craft beer.

Our visit coincided with the Kentucky Derby, and regular David Stravos had collected a few dollars from most of us to bet on the outcome. I felt certain the winner would be a descendent of the legendary horse Secretariat because, well, every single horse in the race was a descendent of Secretariat.

We toasted with tiny glasses from beer flights instead of mint julips. Zebulon specializes in Belgian and French farmhouse ales, but to my mind the coolest thing the brewery does is historical re-creations, such as its porter and one of its IPAs, which follow recipes from 1840. Tasting them is time travel. Like several of the other beers, they were barrel-aged for a year, which simulates the time they would have been shipbound and also does some ludicrously good things to their flavor profiles. Yum.

When Wes and I rolled out, we went to Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co. to catch Marvel’s The Thunderbolts, a superhero flick that actually tackles issues of mental health with a surprising degree of nuance and heart.

Cheers to all the things that bring us joy — be it beer, dogs, horses, heroes, the woods or Wes Miller.

Come join us on another adventure. We gather at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. You can email me at yearinbeerasheville@gmail.com or just show up.

May 21: Fahrenheit Pizza & Brew

May 28: New Belgium Brewing