Smart Bets: AMS Sound Lab

The halls of the Asheville Music School (AMS) are always alive with the sound of music. But with the launch of the AMS Sound Lab, the West Asheville school will also be abuzz with the excitement of audio recording. The public reveal happens with an open house event Thursday, May 8, 5:30-8 p.m.

The AMS Sound Lab was funded largely by a grant from the Glass Foundation. Geert Bevin, director of software development at Moog Music, helped develop and conceptualize the studio. “Having access to professional microphones, recording and mixing equipment with dedicated rooms for the artist and the sound engineer makes it possible for any AMS student to create professional recordings and to learn how to do so,” Bevin said in a media release.

Connected to a large rehearsal space, the lab can record everything from voice-overs to solo performers, ensembles and full-on bands, incorporating a range of software instruments and production techniques, with programs like Pro Tools, Ableton, Logic and more.

At the open house, guests can watch AMS student band Dr. Funky Squirrel record music in real time, and Asheville musician and producer Josh Blake — now teaching classes in electronic music production and recording at AMS — will demonstrate Sound Lab’s bells and whistles. avl.mx/erb