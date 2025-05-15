Seth Walker and Colin Miller release new albums with longtime collaborators

The destruction from Tropical Storm Helene made people rethink numerous aspects of society and their own lives. It even made Seth Walker wonder if he should scrap his nearly completed 12th album.

The Fairview-based singer-songwriter and guitarist had completed most of the tracking and was working on last-minute overdubs in late September when flooding knocked out the bridge leading to his neighborhood. After two weeks, he managed to evacuate to Florida — then promptly had to pack up again as Hurricane Milton made landfall.

Walker and his family finally found refuge halfway across North Carolina thanks to friends in Saxapahaw in Alamance County. And it was there that the artist had a memorable phone call with his longtime pal and collaborator Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers.

“ I was so upside down about it all. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll finish this record,’” Walker recalls. “Just the energy of putting myself out there again and all the hoops [to jump through] and raising money and all the things. We had a really good talk, and we just reminded ourselves there’s so much service in the music.”

The conversation realigned Walker with that mission and inspired him to not only finish the album but name it after his original track, “Why the Worry,” which he co-wrote with Wood.

“ [‘Why the Worry’] really did become the mantra of it,” Walker says. “Not worrying about stuff is — I mean, the Buddhist monks haven’t mastered this. It’s not an easy thing to do, and it’s not that I’ve found this ‘always with the blissful peace and the blissful letting go’ [mindset]. But the music on this record helps me point myself toward that. And that’s about all we can do.”

Even though he temporarily couldn’t see it, a sense of revolutionary optimism ripples throughout Why the Worry. Walker’s five originals and six Walker-fied covers of songs by such artists as Al Green (“Take Me to the River”) and Bobby Charles (“I Must Be in a Good Place Now”) feel like a warm embrace — even when the words aren’t so happy. That’s the case with his album-opening take on Bill Withers’ “The Same Love That Made Me Laugh” which, filtered through Walker’s soulful voice and his silky co-production with Wood Brothers drummer Jano Rix, sounds decidedly upbeat.

Walker credits his inherent optimism to a loving, supportive family. But, as evinced by the phone call with Wood, his musical family also sustains him. That community also includes — though is hardly limited to — Rix, bandmates Rhees Williams (bass) and Mark Raudabaugh (drums), and fellow local resident Ed Jurdi (Band of Heathens), whom he’s known since their mid-’90s days in Austin, Texas, yet whose Why the Worry collaboration “Midway Girl” marks their first co-write.

“ After 12 albums of recording music, I do feel the support of the collectiveness — of this kind of water that I’m floating in,” Walker says. “It’s not all on me. I feel supported by the whole thing. Maybe that was kind of a thread through [Why the Worry] unconsciously when I recorded it.”

To learn more, visit avl.mx/bou.

Community trust

A tight-knit crew is likewise central to Colin Miller’s life and art, and he keeps doubling down whenever possible.

Primarily known as the drummer for indie rock extraordinaries MJ Lenderman & The Wind, the longtime local has tightened his bonds with those bandmates over the past few years during frontman Jake Lenderman’s meteoric rise. Buoyed by the critical acclaim of Lenderman’s 2024 album, Manning Fireworks, The Wind has brought its distinct Asheville sound to “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, as well as sold out shows around the world.

“It’s been awesome. You get to play your best friend’s songs every night and watch people go crazy for him,” Miller says. “When you’re close friends with someone, you want to support them to be the best version of them themselves they can be. And it feels like that — supporting Jake in such a deep and honest way.”

Lenderman reciprocates that dedication by playing drums and the occasional lead guitar on Miller’s second album, Losin’, which will be released on Friday, April 25. Fellow members of The Wind — who, like Lenderman, are also in the Asheville-rooted band Wednesday — Ethan Baechtold (bass) and Xandy Chelmis (pedal steel) rounded out the recording sessions at West Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios. And though including those artists naturally imbues Miller’s songs with a Wednesday/The Wind-adjacent sound, the multi-instrumentalist remained confident that his distinct vision would shine through.

“When I include my friends, I’ve never really thought about trying to get, like, a seasoning of what they have. It’s more like acknowledging that that’s going to be a natural byproduct of involving the same people — and leaning into that and loving that,” Miller says.

“We all listen to so much music, and we listen so much different music together. It helps to have people around that you might play in bands with but you know their range of interests. And I think it’s easy to trust that they’re going to listen when you have that sort of relationship.”

Miller’s sharp songwriting further sets him apart as a unique artist. In addition to sprinkling in vivid imagery and dryly comic lyrics across his new album’s nine tracks, he pays tribute to Gary King, his longtime father figure and landlord in the East Asheville’s Haw Creek community. King passed away in July 2022, and though Miller, Lenderman and Wednesday vocalist Karly Hartzman stayed on, maintaining King’s property, they were forced out in spring 2024 when the land was sold to a developer. Over those two years, Miller worked on Losin’, carefully crafting his homage.

“I knew I wanted to write an album about my grief and loss, but I didn’t want to do it in a way where I couldn’t play any of the songs [live],” says Miller, who now lives in Black Mountain.

“I leaned more into things having embellishment and kind of their own world so that it softens that blow of it being about this grief — both for the audience’s sake, but also totally for mine. There’s one song on the album that I don’t know if I’ll be able to emotionally get through playing. But, who knows? In time, maybe.”

To learn more, visit avl.mx/epz.