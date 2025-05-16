HOME DELIVERY
Smart Bets: Tea in the Tempest

Collaborative paper doll by Heather Divoky and Emelie Weber Wade, courtesy of Tea in the Tempest

Mixed-media artist Heather Divoky and textile artist Emelie Weber Wade have been studio mates in Pink Dog Creative’s Big Room studio for over two years.

That relationship inspired the idea for a joint exhibit, Tea Time for Two, celebrating friendship and collaboration. Then came the ultimate disrupter, Tropical Storm Helene. Delayed but not defeated, the artists kicked off Tea in the Tempest on May 9. The show’s works reflect themes of destruction and loss, while also celebrating the resilience and rebuilding that has followed the storm.

“We wanted to stay true to the show we had originally envisioned but also process the powerful emotions the hurricane stirred in us,” Divoky said in a media release. “The collaborative pieces especially speak to how Emelie and I use our art to channel those raw, transformative feelings.”

Divoky’s work include a dozen of her signature ornate paper crowns plus several new hand-drawn pieces exploring the storm’s aftermath and an elaborate mobile installation. Wade’s work uses handwoven pattern inlay wall art combining traditional Appalachian weaving patterns and nontraditional quilts incorporating personal symbols of home and resilience. The exhibition’s centerpiece features three collaborative installations that relate to the Helene experience: a woven paper and fiber blanket, a life-size tree and an interactive house installation.

The exhibit continues through Sunday, June 8. For more information, visit avl.mx/er9.

